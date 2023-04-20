Xiaomi Brings At-Home Phone Setup Service For Senior Citizens: Here's How To Use

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi on Thursday announced a specialised at-home phone support service for senior citizens in India. This initiative aims to provide phone setup services for senior citizens who may face challenges in visiting service centers due to various reasons.

Here’s How To Avail Xiaomi Phone Setup Service

- To avail the services, customers have to follow a few simple steps.

- They can choose their desired service by scanning a QR Code and filling in their personal details to proceed.

- Once the personal details are submitted, a Xiaomi service representative will contact the customer to verify the type of service and eligibility by checking their pin code.

- Once done, a Xiaomi service representative will be at their doorstep at the earliest.

- The customers can also raise tokens via a hotline number 1800 103 6286 and on Whatsapp number — 8861826286.

According to the company, this benefit is exclusively available to senior citizens who reside within 20 kilometres of their nearest service centre. Other customers may also avail the services but will have to pay a nominal charge of Rs 249 plus taxes.

In the first phase, the service will initially go live in 15 cities that include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida and Pune.

The on-door phone support service will be a game-changer and will set a new benchmark in customer service, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

“This service is specifically designed for our senior citizen users who may not be able to visit the Service center for various reasons. By offering a limited period free of cost at-home service, we want to encourage our users to stay better connected with our teams and enable us to deliver a smooth service. We will continue to align our efforts in making our services accessible to a larger network of customers in the coming years," Muralikrishnan B, President at Xiaomi India said.

Read all the Latest Tech News here