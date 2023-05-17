How To Block Unknown Calls On iPhone And Android Smartphones: A Step-By-Step Guide

Scam calls from international numbers are on the rise. These fraudulent calls originate from various countries. Many users have reported falling victim to this new scam, causing privacy and security concerns.

When it comes to scam calls from international numbers, the callers/hackers often use different tricks to trick you into sharing personal information or participating in scams. The goal is to gain access to your personal data, financial details, or other confidential information.

Engaging with these callers can have serious consequences, such as identity theft, financial loss, or unauthorized access to your accounts. To protect yourself, it is important to be cautious and careful when dealing with unknown callers, especially those calling from international numbers.

There is a simple solution to avoid the hassle of dealing with calls from unknown numbers. Both Android and iOS systems provide features that allow users to block all calls from numbers they don’t recognize. By using these features, you can easily avoid the inconvenience of answering or not answering calls from unfamiliar sources.

To block calls from unknown numbers on an iPhone, follow these steps:

- Open the Settings app.

- Tap on Phone.

- Scroll down and tap on Silence Unknown Callers.

- Toggle the switch to the On position.

Once you’ve turned on Silence Unknown Callers, any calls from numbers that aren’t saved in your contacts will be silenced. You can still view these calls in your Recents list, but they won’t ring your phone.

To block calls from unknown numbers on an Android device, follow these steps:

- Open the Phone app.

- Tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the screen.

- Select Settings.

- Tap on Call settings.

- Tap on Block numbers.

- Toggle the switch to the On position next to Unknown.

In addition to the methods above, there are a few other ways to block calls from unknown numbers. One option is to use a third-party call-blocking app. There are many different call blocking apps available, and most of them are free to use.

Also, do not provide personal, financial, or confidential details over the phone, especially to suspicious or unknown callers.