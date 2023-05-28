How To Comment On A Instagram Post With A GIF: Check This Simple Guide

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature that allows users to comment on Instagram posts with animated GIFs (Graphics Interchange Format). Users can now search for and share Giphy GIFs in the comment stream, giving them another option for responding to Instagram posts.

With the introduction of GIF comments on Instagram, users can now add a GIF as a response to a post, adding a touch of creativity and humor to their comments. This feature opens up a whole new range of possibilities for users to engage with the content they come across on the platform.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to comment on an Instagram post with a GIF:

- Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and navigate to the post you want to comment on.

- Tap on the comment section below the post to bring up the keyboard.

- You will find the GIF icon on the right.

- Tap on the GIF button to access the GIF library.

- Browse through the wide variety of available GIFs or use the search bar to find a specific GIF that matches your response or mood.

- Once you’ve found the perfect GIF, tap on it to select it.

- The selected GIF will now appear as a comment below the post.

- You can add additional text if desired.

- Tap on the “Post" button to submit your comment with the GIF.

It’s important to note that the availability of GIF comments may vary depending on the version of the Instagram app you are using. Make sure to keep your app updated to the latest version to access this feature.

And if you accidentally selected the wrong GIF to comment on Instagram, there’s no way to edit it. However, you can quickly delete the comment and send one with the right GIF.