How To Create And Use Twitter Circle: Check This Simple Guide

Elon Musk-run popular micro-blogging platform Twitter introduced Twitter Circle last year, which allows users to create private groups to communicate with selected individuals. It functions similarly to a private chat room, where users can have private conversations with a select group of people.

What Is Twitter Circle?

Twitter Circle allows you to Tweet to a smaller audience of your choice. Anyone on Twitter can be added to a circle, even if they don’t follow someone. Once in the circle, they’ll be able to see Tweets and replies shared in that circle. According to the platform, You can include up to 150 people in your Twitter Circle.

Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Use Twitter Circle

- Open the Twitter app and navigate to your profile page.

- Tap on your profile picture. You will see the ‘Twitter Circle’ option. Tap on It.

- If you wish to add people to your circle, tap on the Recommended tab at the top.

- Now, search for Twitter accounts you want to add to your list using the search bar.

- Click on the account you want to add to your list.

- You can repeat this to add up to 150 people to your Twitter Circle.

- If you cannot find the user you want to add to your circle under the “Recommended” tab, you can use the search bar at the top.

- You can use the search tool to add people who you don’t mutually follow on Twitter.

- Click “Add to list."

- Once you’ve added them to your Twitter Circle, tap on Done at the bottom.

Please note that only you can see the full list of people in your Twitter Circle. Although people won’t see a list of circle members, when someone likes or replies to a Twitter Circle Tweet you share, members see your interaction, unless your account is protected.

If someone in your Twitter Circle keeps a protected account, only their followers who are also in your Twitter Circle will see their interaction. Also, people who are currently in your Twitter Circle can see any Twitter Circle Tweets you’ve shared.

