How To Deactivate Or Delete Your Twitter Account: Check Step-By-Step Guide

Popular micro-blogging platform Twitter is not offering any direct option to permanently delete your account. Instead, you have to temporarily deactivate your account. If you do not access your account within the 30-day deactivation period, your account will be deleted permanently and your username will no longer be associated with your account.

Deactivating your Twitter account is the first step to deleting your account permanently. This step initiates a 30-day window that gives you space to decide if you’d like to reactivate your account. Deactivating your Twitter account means your username (or “handle”) and public profile will not be viewable on twitter.com, Twitter for iOS, or Twitter for Android.

Deactivating your Twitter account is a simple process that can be done in a few easy steps.

Here’s how: Step-By-Step Guide

Step 1: Sign in to your Twitter account

Before you can deactivate your account, you’ll need to sign in to the account you want to deactivate.

Step 2: Go to your account settings

Click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the Twitter homepage, then select “Settings and privacy" from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Click on “Deactivate your account"

Once you’re in your account settings, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on “Deactivate your account."

Step 4: Confirm deactivation

Twitter will ask you to confirm that you want to deactivate your account. If you’re sure you want to deactivate your account, click on the “Deactivate" button.

Step 5: Enter your password

Twitter will ask you to enter your password to confirm that you’re the owner of the account. Once you’ve entered your password, click on “Deactivate account" again.

Step 6: Account deactivated

Your Twitter account is now deactivated. Your account will no longer be visible on Twitter, and your tweets, followers, and other account information will be deleted from Twitter’s servers. If you change your mind and want to reactivate your account during this time, you can simply sign in to your account and your account will be restored.

After your 30-day deactivation window, your Twitter account is permanently deleted. When you don’t log into your account during the 30-day window, it lets us know you want to permanently delete your Twitter account.

Once your account is deleted, your account is no longer available in Twitter systems. You won’t be able to reactivate your previous account and you won’t have access to any old Tweets. Once your account is deleted after the 30-day deactivation window, your username will be available for registration by other Twitter accounts.

Read all the Latest Tech News here