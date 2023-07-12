How To Deactivate Your Threads Account: Check This Simple Guide

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, recently released its new social media platform Threads, which is built by the Instagram team. The new micro-blogging platform from Meta is basically for sharing text updates and joining public conversations

To join the Threads app, you can log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length. Unfortunately, if you have tried the Threads app and wish to delete your account, you cannot do so without also deleting the Instagram account you used to sign up for Threads.

As per Threads Privacy Policy in the Instagram Help Center, “You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”

If you’re not ready to delete your Instagram account, an alternative option is to deactivate your Threads account.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to deactivate your Threads account.

- First, Open the Threads app.

- Now, tap on your profile icon in the bottom right corner.

- Tap on the menu icon in the top right corner. (It looks like two horizontal lines with the lower line being shorter.)

- Then tap on Account and now click on Deactivate profile option

- Tap on Deactivate Threads profile and confirm your choice.

After following these steps, your threads account will be deactivated.

In related news, Threads is reportedly working on introducing additional options. These upcoming features include an edit button, a following feed, and a translation option for different languages. Users of Threads will soon have the ability to edit their posts for free. Also, the following feed will showcase posts from the accounts that users choose to follow.

Additionally, Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed that the team is developing a translation option to support different languages. While the current version of the app only allows account searches, a future update will enable users to search for specific posts. The company is also working on a web interface for Threads but the priority is the mobile apps, according to Mosseri.