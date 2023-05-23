How To Edit Messages On WhatsApp: Check This Simple Guide

In good news for WhatsApp users around the world, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently unveiled a new feature for the popular instant messaging application. Users now have the ability to edit their sent messages within a 15-minute window. The feature is currently being rolled out globally and will be accessible to all users in the upcoming weeks.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after," WhatsApp said in a statement.

IT’S HERE Message Editing is rolling out now.You now get up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it. So you don’t have to worry if you duck it up pic.twitter.com/JCWNzmXwVr — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 22, 2023

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to edit messages on WhatsApp:

- Launch the WhatsApp application on your device.

- Tap on the “Chats" tab at the bottom of the screen to view your chat conversations.

- Next, choose the chat conversation in which you want to edit a message.

- Find the specific message that you wish to edit within the chat.

- Press and hold on the message you want to edit. This will highlight the message and reveal a menu of options.

- Choose the “Edit" option from the menu. This will allow you to make changes to the message.

Now, edit the text of the message as desired. After making the necessary changes, tap the send button to confirm the edited message. The edited message will now appear in the chat with a label indicating that it has been edited. It is important to note that you can only edit messages within 15 minutes of sending them.

“Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing the edit history. Your messages and edits, along with all personal messages, media, and calls, are safeguarded by end-to-end encryption for enhanced privacy and security," said WhatsApp.