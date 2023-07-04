How To Edit Sent Messages On WhatsApp Web: A Quick Guide

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging applications around the world, recently released a new feature. which allows users to edit their sent messages within a 15-minute window. The feature is available on Android, iOS, and WhatsApp Web.

The ability to edit sent messages will enable the users to correct typos, make corrections and required changes, and even lets users add more context to a sent message, even after sending them. The edited message will appear in the chat with a label indicating that it has been edited.

“Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing the edit history. Your messages and edits, along with all personal messages, media, and calls, are safeguarded by end-to-end encryption for enhanced privacy and security," WhatsApp said.

Here’s a quick guide on how to edit sent messages on WhatsApp Web.

- Open WhatsApp Web on your PC or laptop. Visit web.whatsapp.com and then the QR code with your phone.

- Open the chat containing the message you want to edit.

- Find the specific message you wish to edit.

- Next, tap on the arrow going in the downward direction. It will show you multiple options.

- Choose the “Edit" option from the menu. This will allow you to make changes to the message

- The message will be edited and a note will appear in the chat mentioning that you edited a message.

For iOS

- Open WhatsApp and navigate to a chat window where you have sent a message within the last 15 minutes.

- Now long press on the sent message

- After this select the ‘edit’ option from the drop-down menu

- You can now make changes to the sent message and then again press the send button.

“All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after," WhatsApp said.