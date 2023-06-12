How To Get Verified Blue Tick On Facebook And Instagram: A Simple Guide

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram, recently announced the availability of its paid subscription service called ‘Meta Verified’ in India.

This new service priced at Rs 699 for both iOS and Android users, will authenticate accounts using a government ID proof. After successful verification, users will be given a blue tick on their profile.

The company is also planning to introduce a price tag of Rs 599 for web users in the near future. According to Meta, to use Meta Verified on both Instagram and Facebook, you must subscribe to each app separately.

Before applying for a verified badge, it is important to ensure that your account meets the eligibility criteria.

Here’s a simple guide to get verified on Facebook and Instagram through the ‘Verified Subscription; service.

In order to be eligible to subscribe to the Meta Verified service, users will need to be at least 18 years or older and have a government-issued ID card, such as Aadhar Card or a driving license.

STEPS



- Go to the user profile on Facebook or Instagram and visit the settings



- Then select Accounts Center and then the Meta Verified option (If you are eligible, you will find Meta Verified available under your name.)



- Now, select a payment method of your choice and make the monthly payment



- Next, upload a selfie video along with a government-issued photo ID for verification.



- Your account should have a profile photo, bio, and at least one post in the feed. It should be actively used when submitting the verification request.



- Once the ID matches the user profile and the account is verified, users cannot change their date of birth or username on their profile.



- It is necessary to demonstrate a history of prior postings on the account.



- Once the entire verification process is successfully completed, the verified account will display a blue tick or badge next to the Facebook or Instagram profile, indicating its authenticity.

It is important to note that the government-issued ID must match the profile name and photo of the Instagram or Facebook account you’re applying for.

Once your profile is verified, you can’t change your username or date of birth on your profile without going through the Meta Verified subscription and verification application process again.