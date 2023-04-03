How To Improve Battery Health Of Your iPhone: Check This Simple Guide

As more and more people rely on their smartphones for daily activities, it’s becoming increasingly important to maintain the battery health of these devices.

Apple iPhones are no exception, and there are several tips and tricks that can help users keep their iPhone batteries in good condition.

Here are some tips on how to improve the battery health of your iPhone:

Low Power Mode: One of the simplest ways to improve iPhone battery health is to use the iPhone’s low power mode. This feature reduces the phone’s performance and disables certain features to save battery life.

Users can enable low power mode when the battery level drops below 20 per cent. You can enable low power mode by going to Settings > Battery.

Manage your brightness: Your screen’s brightness is one of the biggest drains on your battery. Consider lowering your brightness or using auto-brightness to adjust your screen’s brightness based on your surroundings.

Limit background app refresh: Apps running in the background can drain your battery without you even realizing it. Consider limiting background app refresh by going to Settings > General > Background App Refresh.

Turn off location services: Location services, while useful, can also drain your battery. Consider turning off location services for apps that you don’t use often or turning off location services altogether when you don’t need them.

Right charger: It’s important to use the charger that came with your iPhone or a certified third-party charger. Using a cheap or uncertified charger can damage your battery and reduce its overall lifespan.

Regular Updates: Regularly updating the iPhone’s software is another way to improve battery health. Software updates often include bug fixes and performance improvements, which can help the iPhone run more efficiently and use less power. Users should make sure to update their iPhone’s software regularly to ensure optimal performance.

Another simple way is to avoid exposing the device to extreme temperatures. By following these tips, iPhone users can improve their battery health and prolong the lifespan of their devices.

