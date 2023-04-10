How To Recover Accidentally Deleted Photos: A Step-By-Step Guide

Tired of losing important memories because you accidentally deleted photos from your smartphone? Don’t worry, there are steps you can take to recover them.

Here’s A Guide On How To Recover Accidentally Deleted Photos

- Backup: If you have enabled cloud backup, you may be able to recover your deleted photos from there. Check your cloud storage service, such as Google Photos, iCloud, or Dropbox, and see if your deleted photos are available there.

- Recently deleted folder: Most smartphones have a recently deleted folder where deleted photos are stored for a period of time before they are permanently deleted. Check your recently deleted folder and see if your deleted photos are still there.

If you cannot find your deleted photos in the cloud backup or recently deleted folder, you can use photo recovery software. There are several free and paid third-party software options available for Windows, Mac, and mobile devices.

- Connect your device to a computer: If you’re using a mobile device, connect it to your computer using a USB cable. Open the photo recovery software on your computer and follow the instructions to scan your device for deleted photos.

The photo recovery software will display a list of deleted photos that can be recovered. Preview the photos and select the ones you want to recover. Click on the “recover" button, and the software will restore the photos to your device or computer.

By following these simple steps, you can retrieve your lost photos and preserve your precious memories. Remember to back up your photos regularly to prevent losing them in the future. Make sure you have multiple copies of important files, and consider using cloud storage or an external hard drive for added security.

