How To Recover Deleted Text Messages On Your iPhone: Check This Complete Guide

With the latest iOS 16 update, Apple introduced some exciting new features, such as customizable lock screens with widgets, message editing and deletion options, and more. One of the most useful features is the ability to restore deleted text messages and conversations on iPhone via the iMessage app.

This feature is a lifesaver for anyone who has mistakenly deleted critical information from the iPhone. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to restore deleted text messages on your iPhone.

According to Apple, you need iOS 16 or later to recover deleted messages and conversations. You can only recover messages and conversations that you deleted within the last 30 to 40 days. If you delete a message before you update to iOS 16 or later, you can’t recover that message.

How To Recover Deleted Text Messages On Your iPhone

- In Messages, tap Edit on the conversations page. If you previously turned Message Filtering on, the Edit button doesn’t appear.

- Instead, tap Filters on the conversations page.

- Tap Show Recently Deleted.

- Choose the conversations with the messages you want to restore, then tap Recover

- Tap Recover Message or Recover [Number] Messages.

- Finally, hit the Done button

How To Delete A Message On iPhone

In the Messages app, you can delete messages and entire conversations from your iPhone. With Messages in iCloud, anything you delete from your iPhone is also deleted from your other Apple devices where Messages in iCloud are turned on. It is important to note that deleting messages changes only your own Messages conversations, not those of your recipients.

Steps:

- Touch and hold a message bubble, then tap More.

- Select the message bubbles you want to delete, then tap the Delete button.

- In the Messages list, swipe left on the conversation, then tap the Delete button.

In the Messages app, you can also unsend or edit recent messages, giving you the opportunity to fix a typo or pull back a message that you accidentally sent to the wrong person. Your recipient sees that you unsent a message and your edit history.

