How To Report Online Scams In India Using Cyber Crime Portal: Follow This Step-By-Step Guide

As online scams become more common, more people are losing their hard-earned money. But the worst part is that scammers—who hide behind fake virtual identities—get away with their crimes. The scams range from WhatsApp/Telegram job scams to the infamous fake army officer scam that we reported earlier this month. The problem is that most people who are scammed give up and do not report it to the authorities. This allows scammers to become more confident and continue to scam people.

Luckily, in India, there are several ways for citizens to report scams to the authorities. They can either go to their local police station and file a complaint there—or they can simply register a complaint on the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. In this article, we will discuss how to register a complaint on the latter.

For the uninitiated, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal is an initiative of the Government of India to allow victims of cyber frauds to come forward and report cyber crime complaints online. Users can visit the platform here.

How to File a Complaint on the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: