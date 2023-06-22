How To Turn Off Ads On Realme And Xiaomi Smartphones: A Step-by-Step Guide

`Two popular Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi and Realme offer a wide range of interesting features on their mobile devices. However, both brands also include ads and pop-up banners within their mobile operating systems.

While some users may not have a problem with these ads, others look for a cleaner and ad-free user experience.

If you are tired of constantly seeing ads on your Realme or Xiaomi phone, don’t worry as both Realme and Xiaomi provide options to disable these personalized ads. By following a few simple steps in your phone’s settings, you can turn off the ads and pop-up banner.

How To Block The Ads On Your Realme Device?

Step 1: Click on Internet > Click on the three lines below > Setting > Clear data > Choose History > Clear.

Step 2: Internet > Click on the three lines below > Settings > Ad Blocking > Turn on Ad Blocking.

For the ads in Phone Manager, you can disable them.

Step 3: Go to Settings > System settings > turn off Get recommendations

Also, If there is a virus in your phone, you may start experiencing a flood of unwanted ads. To resolve this issue, you can go to the Phone Manager app and navigate to the Virus Scan option.

How To Block The Ads On Your Xiaomi Device

Step 1: Open the “Settings" app on your Xiaomi phone.

Step 2: Scroll down and select “Passwords & security."

Step 3: Tap on “Privacy."

Step 4: Find and select “Ad services."

Step 5: Disable the toggle switch for the “Personalized ad recommendations" option.

For Mi Browser

- Open the Mi Browser app.

- Tap on the profile icon in the bottom-right corner.

- Select the Settings gear icon.

- Tap on Privacy & Security.

- Toggle off Personalized services.

It is important to note that if the webpage you are browsing is unhealthy, there will be many Ads. You can also check which app sends the ads and go to the app settings to off the notification.

Long-press the app > App info > Manage notification > Turn off Allow notifications.