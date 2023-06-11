How To Upload WhatsApp Voice Status: A Step-By-Step Guide

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp recently added a new feature on Android devices. which allows users to upload their voice as WhatsApp status. Previously available for iOS users, this feature has now been made accessible to Android users as well.

With the voice status feature, WhatsApp users on Android can now record and share voice notes as status updates. However, these voice notes can only be shared with a specific audience determined by the user’s privacy settings. This will ensure that only selected contacts can access the shared voice notes, adding an extra layer of privacy and control.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will automatically disappear after 24 hours. Also, the instant messaging application has given users the ability to delete voice notes for everyone even after they have been posted as status updates.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to post voice notes as Status on WhatsApp

- Open the WhatsApp application on your Android device.

- Navigate to the “Status" tab, which is typically located at the bottom of the screen.

- Look for the pencil icon on the page.

Android users can find it at the bottom right corner, while iOS users can locate it at the top of all status updates.

- Tap on the pencil icon to proceed.

- A new window will appear.

- Locate and tap the microphone icon located at the bottom right corner to start recording your voice note.

- Hold the microphone icon to record your voice note.

- If you decide to cancel the recording, simply slide the microphone icon to the left.

- Once you have finished recording, you can preview the voice note by tapping the play button.

- When you are ready to share the voice note as a Status, tap the send button located at the bottom right corner of the screen.

With this, you can easily share your voice notes on WhatsApp. Please note that the voice notes will only be visible to the audience you have specified in your privacy settings and will automatically disappear after 24 hours.