How To Use ChatGPT On Your Apple Watch: All Details Here

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a conversational chatbot that generates human-like responses to natural language input, is taking the tech industry by storm.

You can now use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch by accessing it through your iPhone’s web browser or by using a third-party messaging app that integrates with ChatGPT.

To use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch, you need to download a new app called Petey. The app is currently priced at $4.99 in the US and is available on the App Store.

In India, you can download the app for Rs 399. It requires watchOS 9, so it should work on Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models. The Petey app currently supports 14 different languages, with more set to be added over time.

According to MacRumors, the Petey app allows you to query OpenAI’s chatbot by either typing questions into your Apple Watch or using voice-to-text input. It’s a conversational experience, so you can continue to interact with the chatbot in the context of the queries you’ve already put to it.

- Petey comes with a watch face complication that makes it very easy to access without having to navigate your apps to open it, making a handy alternative to asking questions of Siri.

“If you have a query but all you have to hand is your watch, Petey can provide an answer to your question, and the responses are often far more impressive than any digital assistant is capable of," the report said.

The report said that you can even have the answers read out loud with Text to Speech, and you can share the outcome of your interaction via text, email, or social media.

The ChatGPT chatbot is trained on a large corpus of text corralled from the internet, so it can answer a wide variety of questions and generate coherent responses to many different types of prompts.

