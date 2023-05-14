CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23
Home » Tech » How To Use Your Same WhatsApp Account On Multiple Phones: Check This Simple Guide
2-MIN READ

How To Use Your Same WhatsApp Account On Multiple Phones: Check This Simple Guide

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 09:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Users need to download and launch WhatsApp on the additional phone they want to use.

Users need to download and launch WhatsApp on the additional phone they want to use.

Once the QR code is scanned and the sync is complete, users will be able to see all the conversations they've had on their original phone.

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, has added a new feature that lets users access their account on multiple phones. Previously, users were only able to link up to four devices, with only one of them being a smartphone.

The new feature now allows users to link another phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops. Whether it’s an iPhone or an Android phone, each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted.

This new feature allows users to stay connected with their contacts and pick up conversations seamlessly across multiple devices

Users should be aware that if their primary phone is inactive for a long period of time, they will be automatically logged out of all their companion devices.

However, the ability to switch between phones without signing out and pick up chats where they left off provides a more seamless and convenient experience.

To set up an additional phone with their WhatsApp account:

- Users need to download and launch WhatsApp on the additional phone they want to use.

- Instead of entering the phone number associated with their WhatsApp account, they should tap the “Link to existing account" option to generate a QR code.

- On their primary phone, users should open WhatsApp and go to Settings - > Linked Devices. Then they can tap the “Link a device" option and scan the QR code using their phone’s camera.

- Once the QR code is scanned and the sync is complete, users will be able to see all their conversations and messages from their original phone on the new device.

They will also have the ability to send and receive text and voice-based messages, get involved in group chats, and access all of the other features that they are used to using on their primary phone.

Once the QR code is scanned and the sync is complete, users will be able to see all the conversations they’ve had on their original phone.

top videos

    They’ll also have the ability to send and receive text and voice-based messages, get involved in group chats, and have access to all the other features they’re used to using on their primary phone, now on their companion phone as well.

    However, users should be aware that if their primary phone is inactive for more than 14 days, all companion devices will be automatically logged out. Additionally, only one phone can be the primary device, and it must have an active internet connection at all times.

    About the Author
    Bharat Upadhyay
    Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Whatsapp
    first published:May 14, 2023, 09:45 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 09:45 IST