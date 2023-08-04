HP Dragonfly G4 Laptop Launched In India With Thin Design, Security Features: Check Price, Specs Here

HP has updated its premium laptop lineup in India with the launch of the new HP Dragonfly G4 laptop, which includes a variety of high-end features—such as a sleek, lightweight design that weighs less than a kilogram and Intel’s 13th generation Core processor.

HP Dragonfly G4: Specifications and Features

The HP Dragonfly G4 is a business-centric laptop powered by a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB M.2 SSD. It also includes an encryption feature for the SSD—which ensures that professionals can rest easy knowing that their data is safe.

The HP Dragonfly G4 has a USB Type-A port, 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, headphone and mic combo jack, an HDMI port, and even a nano SIM card slot for I/O. The SIM card slot could come in handy for users who need access to mobile data while on the go.

The laptop has a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ display with a brightness of 400 nits. It can be customized to have a touch-enabled OLED panel, and higher peak brightness.

HP has focused on making the Dragon G4 more portable and lightweight, while also ensuring its durability.

The company claims that the laptop offers no compromises in terms of its durability despite its lightweight design. The laptop is powered by Windows 11 Pro and has a large trackpad, and gets a 68-WHr battery cell.

HP Dragonfly G4: Price and Availability in India

The HP Dragonfly G4—which is designed for professionals—costs Rs 2,20,00 for the base model it can be purchased online or in HP stores.

At 2.2 lakh, the HP Dragonfly G4 is costlier than even the MacBook Pro 14” with the M2 Pro chipset—whose base variant retails for Rs 1,99,900 in the Indian market.