HP Launches New 15-Inch Chromebook Laptops In India: Price, Availability And Specs

PC and printer major HP on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest affordable Chromebook laptops in India. As per the brand, the new portfolio is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4500 processor to meet the needs of students.

The Chromebook portfolio starts at Rs 28,999 in India and comes in two colours — Forest Teal and Mineral Silver. Other products in the Chromebook portfolio are:

- HP Chromebook x360 14a: Rs 28,999/-

- HP Chromebook x360 13.3: Rs 44,999/-

- HP Chromebook 11: Rs 22,999/-

- HP Chromebook 14’’Touch enabled: Rs 26,999/-

“PCs are essential in today’s hybrid learning approach. At HP, we want to support students in their learning experience by providing the right tools. Our new Chromebook 15.6 laptops are designed to enable connectivity and productivity whether they are studying at home or in the classroom. This device is stylish, powerful, and well-suited for the needs of young students," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said.

According to the company, the all-new HP Chromebook 15.6 is equipped with large screen and stronger connectivity with Wifi6 and an exceptional battery life of up to 11.5 hours (HD), ideal for demanding projects and easy-going entertainment in the hybrid generation.

The newest Chromebook 15.6 is the go-to choice for young students. The smooth-painted finish feels premium and gives it a more sophisticated look.

The new HP Chromebook 15.6 comes with a dedicated numeric keypad and oversized touchpad for better productivity in the hybrid learning environment. It is also enabled with speech-to-text, which helps in multitasking.

HP QuickDrop enables quick, convenient transfer of work files and personal creations across devices. Compatible with Office365, the device provides hands-free access to Google Assistant, Google Classroom and more to encourage faster and smarter learning.

The new Chromebook features dual mics and a Wide Vision HD camera to support numerous virtual calls. The display comes with micro-edge bezels and 250nits along with dual speakers, creating a mini movie theatre right on the desktop.

In addition to the existing storage in the device, users also have access to Google One with a 12-month membership, including 100GB of cloud storage across Google Apps and services.

In line with HP’s sustainability commitment, the HP Chromebook 15.6 is a built with ocean-bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic, the company said in a statement.

