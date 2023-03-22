HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop Launched With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor In India: Price & Availability

HP has launched the new Pavilion Aero 13 laptop in India. The latest HP laptop comes with 10.5 hours of battery life, AMD Ryzen 7 Processor with Radeon Graphics, Wi-Fi6 connectivity and more.

Priced at Rs 72,999 in the country, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop comes in Rose Pale Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver colour options. The new laptop weighs less than 1 kg, making it suitable for a hybrid workstyle.

“We are proud to introduce the new HP Pavilion Aero 13, which is designed to meet the increasing demand for versatile and powerful computing solutions in today’s world. It offers exceptional performance and mobility, allowing users to stay productive and entertained while on-the-go," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said.

“With the HP Pavilion Aero 13, users are getting a premium and beautifully crafted laptop that empowers them to work and play seamlessly," Bedi said.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 boasts a 2.5k resolution. “With a stunning 400 nits of brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio, users can enjoy an immersive viewing experience," the company said. Its 4-sided, narrow bezel screen ensures an uninterrupted viewing experience.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 uses the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with Radeon Graphics. The processor is paired with DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The new laptop comes equipped with fast and reliable connectivity with Wi-Fi6 and a battery life of up to 10.5 hours, making it ideal for working, browsing, and streaming from any location.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 also comes with AI Noise Removal for clear video calls and a wider colour palette with 100 per cent sRGB for more vibrant images. The flicker-free screen allows for all-day work and play.

