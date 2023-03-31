HP To Further Boost Its Local Manufacturing Footprint In India: CEO Enrique Lores

As supply chain disruptions continue to haunt tech companies globally, PC and printer major, HP Inc is bullish on manufacturing its next-gen range of products locally in India, to address the domestic market in a much better and efficient way, the company’s CEO Enrique Lores has emphasised.

Lores told IANS that India is a key market for HP where growth continues to happen and the company continues to see more opportunities going forward.

“We will increase our manufacturing footprint in India to cater well to the domestic demand. Eventually, we see India manufacturing to help us better serve the rest of the world," Lores said during the company’s flagship ‘HP Amplify Partner Conference 2023’ here.

HP Inc is already manufacturing multiple PC products, including laptops in India, as part of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The company manufactures multiple models of laptops, desktop towers, mini desktops at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

HP is also manufacturing display monitors in the country.

The company led the Indian PC (excluding tablets) market with more than 30 per cent market share in both Q4 and full-year 2022, according to latest data from global market research firm Canalys.

The company is currently manufacturing a wide range of laptops in India, with products such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks.

It has also expanded its locally-manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops and a range of All-in-One PCs.

These products have both Intel and AMD processor options and cater to a wide range of customer segments.

HP partnered with supply chain and manufacturing solutions provider Flex to manufacture commercial desktops in the country from August 2020.

According to Lores, India offers a massive opportunity for the company.

“We will continue to invest in India which has always been one of the primary markets for us globally," the HP CEO told IANS.

The PC and printer major is expanding its portfolio in manufacturing across multiple products within India in order to make sure that it plays a meaningful role in building the country as a global manufacturing hub.

The company has been working with the central and state governments in the mission to empower the lives of millions of citizens and enhance the community’s quality of life.

According to Lores, as large enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India and elsewhere hit the refresh button in the post-pandemic times, digital transformation has entered top gear.

The adoption to digital technologies is something not limited to large corporations only as more and more SMBs are on the path to realise their digital dreams and embrace state-of-the-art, secure workplaces, he had told IANS in an earlier interaction.

