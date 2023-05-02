CHANGE LANGUAGE
IBM to Halt Hiring as AI Could Replace 7,800 Jobs, CEO Warns

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 05:21 IST

California, US

IBM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Image: IBM/Twitter)

Hiring specifically in back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said

International Business Machines Corp expects to pause hiring for roles as roughly 7,800 jobs could be replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the coming years, CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg News on Monday.

Hiring specifically in back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said, adding that 30% of non-customer-facing roles could be replaced by AI and automations in five years.

His comment comes at a time when AI has caught the imagination of people around the world after the launch of Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI’s viral chatbot, ChatGPT, in November last year.

The reduction could include not replacing roles vacated by attrition, the PC-maker told the publication.

IBM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:May 02, 2023, 05:19 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 05:21 IST