IIT-Linked Start-up’s Smart Ring for Health Tracking, Contactless Payments Set for Global Launch

Founded out of the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, Bengaluru-based startup Muse Wearables has developed ‘Ring One,’ a smart ring equipped with advanced health tracking features and contactless payment capabilities.

‘Ring One’ is scheduled for global release on September 27, while its India launch will take place on October 25. However, the product’s website is now open for pre-reservations. According to the company, ‘Ring One’ is not just a technological marvel, but also a testament to the ‘Make in India’ campaign as the product is completely conceived, designed, and assembled in India.

Ring One can measure six vital health indicators, including heart rate, blood oxygen, temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, and blood pressure. According to Muse Wearables, Ring One offers clinical-grade accuracy for health information trained with data from over 4,000 individuals.

George Francis, Chief Technology Officer at Muse Wearables, said Ring One detects sleep and naps, analyses sleep stages, and gives personalised insights to help improve sleep. “It can also track your workouts and give you advanced metrics to optimise your fitness gains. It can measure the impact of your relaxation sessions and helps you with tailored insights to reduce your stress levels."

However, it also offers the convenience of contactless payments. Apparently, with a simple wave of the palm, users can complete transactions effortlessly. The company stated that it has partnered with major payment networks, including MasterCard, VISA, and Rupay, to make Ring One payments accessible worldwide and such payments can be made in India, the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, Singapore, and the UAE.

Features of ‘Ring One’

10 times lighter than a smartwatch for comfortable 24/7 wear:

• Accurate health data measurement.

• Discreet and stylish design.

• Distraction-free operation.

• 24/7 health tracking with up to 7 days of battery life.

• Convenient payments at the fingertips.

• Cuff-less blood pressure measurements.

Ring One boasts a unique design with a “Turn Wheel" interface and an innovative “Magic Glyph" interface on its charging case. In terms of the Turn Wheel, with a simple turn of the outer band of the smart ring, users can switch between various modes such as a turn to the left can start a workout mode or a turn to the right can enable a secure payment option. Magic Glyph conveys the charging levels and acts like a countdown timer, a sleep alarm or an indicator to notify about the start of a wind-down time.

Additionally, made with Titanium Grade 2 and Ceramic (Zirconia), it is lightweight yet very strong. The ring is water-resistant up to 100 metres, allowing users to swim and shower without removal. This unique accessory is available in silver, black, gold and rose gold variants, with 18K gold versions planned as limited editions.

It should be noted that Muse Wearables, which has registered offices in Chennai, Singapore, and the US, specialises in payment-enabled hybrid smartwatches and currently serves nearly 30 countries through a direct-to-consumer business model. This startup was founded by graduates of IIT Madras and NIT Warangal and is funded by prominent investors.

KLN Sai Prasanth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, of Conzumex Industries, which operates the brand ‘Muse Wearables,’ said: “The innovative technology that has gone into Ring One makes the benchmark for the Smart Ring industry all over the world. With its one-of-a-kind ‘Turn wheel’ interface and the charging case’s all-new ‘Magic Glyph’ interface, Ring One offers a truly unique experience that sets it apart from any other competitor smart ring in the market.”