CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Home » Tech » IMF's Gita Gopinath Warns AI Risks 'Substantial Disruptions' in Jobs Markets
1-MIN READ

IMF's Gita Gopinath Warns AI Risks 'Substantial Disruptions' in Jobs Markets

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 00:58 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

IMF's Gita Gopinath poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters in Davos, May 23, 2022. (Reuters)

IMF's Gita Gopinath poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters in Davos, May 23, 2022. (Reuters)

She also advocated for governments to bolster "social safety nets" for workers affected by the adoption of AI

IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has warned of “substantial disruptions in labour markets" stemming from generative artificial intelligence and called on policymakers to quickly craft rules to govern the technology, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

“We need governments, we need institutions and we need policymakers to move quickly on all fronts, in terms of regulation, but also in terms of preparing for probably substantial disruptions in labour markets," Gopinath said in an interview to FT.

She also advocated for governments to bolster “social safety nets" for workers affected by the adoption of AI, while working on tax policies that do not reward companies replacing employees with machines.

top videos

    Gopinath cautioned policymakers to be careful in case some corporations emerge with an unassailable position in the new technology.

    “You don’t want to have supersized companies with huge amounts of data and computing power that have an unfair advantage," Gopinath told the newspaper.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    first published:June 06, 2023, 00:58 IST
    last updated:June 06, 2023, 00:58 IST