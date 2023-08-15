ACT Fibernet Is Offering Free Speed Upgrades To Customers: All Details

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, ACT Fibernet is offering its existing customers free speed upgrades. The company has announced that all 2.2 million existing customers across cities will receive the speed upgrades.

ACT Fiber’s entire customer base will be offered different internet speeds (100mbps, 300 mbps, and 500mbps) based on the plan they have subscribed to. These speed upgrades will be available starting today and will continue until August 31.

ACT Fibernet Speed Boost Upgrades:



Customers with speeds below 100 Mbps will be upgraded to 100 Mbps.

Customers with speeds between 100 to 300 Mbps will be upgraded to 300 Mbps.

Customers with speeds between 300 to 500 Mbps will be upgraded to 500 Mbps.

How To Claim The Speed Upgrades:

ACT Fibernet customers can upgrade their internet connection speed from August 15 to August 31 by tapping on the upgrade banner in the ACT Fibernet app. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to sign in and download the app.

“We invite our customers to embrace the power of enhanced connectivity as we continue to redefine the digital landscape in the country. As India powers ahead at full throttle, this Independence Day, we are providing a free speed upgrade to our customers so that they can have the freedom to do much more with ACT Fibernet" said Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing Officer, ACT Fibernet.