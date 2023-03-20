A research team, in a newly released report, said there were 45,000 job openings related to artificial intelligence (AI) in India alone as of February, with data scientists and machine learning engineers among the most sought-after.

The report by TeamLease Digital — ‘Initiative for critical and emerging technologies (iCET) - Forces shaping future of technology AI’ — stated that the increased emphasis on scalable ML (machine learning) applications is increasing the demand for AI professionals proficient in scripting languages. It also said building traditional ML models will be the primary skill required for a career in AI.

The report shed light on the iCET partnership between the US and India by exploring AI growth and job opportunities. It should be noted that the inter-governmental initiative was established to strengthen and expand strategic technology partnerships between the two countries, and it pledges cooperation in a variety of tech areas such as AI, quantum technologies, advanced wireless among others.

According to TeamLease Digital: “The iCET initiative and a great government impetus in recent years, especially recent budget announcements in terms of skilling in new age technologies, create the enormous potential to benefit from the AI revolution."

Job opportunities

Amid the tech layoffs in India and other parts of the world, details in the report showcased opportunities for job seekers in India. The report identifies a wide range of key jobs in the AI landscape across major industries, including healthcare, education, BFSI, manufacturing and transportation.

These job profiles include clinical data analyst, chatbot developer, fraud analyst, industrial data scientist, robotics engineer, edtech product manager, digital imaging leader among others. According to TeamLease Digital’s research, in several technology roles in India, freshers in particular can expect a salary package ranging from Rs 10 to 14 lakh per annum.

The report further said candidates with eight years of experience in related fields can earn even higher salaries ranging from Rs 25 to 45 lakh per year.

Centre’s role

The newly released report also highlighted a list of government initiatives in the field of AI. This includes FutureSkills Prime, a collaboration of MeitY and NASSCOM and National AI portal, the National Programme on Responsible Use of AI for Youth, Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme and 25 technology innovation hubs in reputed institutions.

“The recent announcements of the Union Budget like the creation of centres of excellence for AI boost interdisciplinary research, developing cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of health, agriculture and sustainable cities, outline a big focus on AI and embark on the vision of ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI Work for India’," it said.

The report further noted to develop a skilled AI talent pool, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana will offer on-the-job training and courses in emerging technologies such as AI. Additionally, it was also highlighted that India is also using its G20 presidency and chairmanship of the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) to advocate for AI innovation and the development of a common framework to govern emerging technology.

Sunil Chemmankotil, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said: “The AI revolution is transforming the job market, creating an urgent need for skilled professionals who can design, develop, and implement cutting-edge AI technologies. Fortunately, the Indian government is taking proactive steps to address this challenge by entering into a bilateral strategic partnership through iCET and setting up centers of excellence and training initiatives."

Siva Prasad Nanduri, chief business officer of TeamLease Digital, said: “Developing AI skills can lead to higher-paying job opportunities and help individuals stay relevant and adaptable in an ever-changing job landscape. It’s never too late to start upskilling, and investing in AI skills can provide long-term benefits for individuals and their careers."

Read all the Latest Tech News here