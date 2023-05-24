India Will Take the Lead in 6G; US Wants to Use Our 4G & 5G Technology, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Engineers in India have started to receive patents in 6G technology, with the number around 100 as of now, said Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.

While talking about the vision of PM Narendra Modi, Vaishnaw said that in case of 5G, India will be sharing the stage with the world, but in 6G technology, the country can take the lead.

“The country is now becoming a technology exporter. Today, the additional secretary called me and said the US wants to use India’s 4G, 5G technology,” he said, during a press event for the launch of Chardham Fibre Connectivity and 2,00,000th 5G site in Dehradun.

He further noted that considering the pace, it is possible that by December 31, there will be 3,00,000 sites.

Elaborating on India as a technology provider, the minister said: “The most advanced and complex equipment in a telecom tower is the radio equipment. In this category, made in India equipment is mostly being installed in the US."

India launched 5G in October 2022 and it has been the fastest technology roll-out in the country.

According to the data, telecommunications service providers (TSPs) have been installing around 10,000 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) every week. Services were accessible in 500 cities across the country by the end of March, and the 5G network has now touched over 3,000 cities spread across 685 districts.

While talking about BSNL, the Union Minister said: “The deployment of India’s 4G and 5G stack started with BSNL. Between Chandigarh and Dehradun, at 200 sites, the installation is completed, and within the next two weeks, it will go live."

“The BSNL stack is basically 4G that is upgradable to 5G. In November or December, just with a small software adjustment, the network will become 5G," he added.

In terms of connectivity in border areas, Vaishnaw stated that the scheme of vibrant villages will help such regions. He also said that 1,581 villages need 4G service. To do so, the cabinet has already approved funds and the responsibility has been given to BSNL.

“It is important to use India’s 4G and 5G stack so that the concerns related to cybersecurity can be reduced," Vaishnaw noted.

In March 2023, details related to India’s 6G plans were released. The PM introduced the Bharat 6G Vision Document and opened the 6G R&D test bed. The paper will be critical in accelerating India’s adoption of new technology.

The government has already formed an apex committee to manage the project and deal with concerns such as standardisation, spectrum identification for 6G usage, funding for research and development and creating an ecosystem.

The government has decided to divide India’s 6G mission into two parts — phase 1 between 2023 and 2025 and phase 2 between 2025 and 2030.