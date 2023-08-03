CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Indian Govt Restricts Import of Laptop And Computers to Push Local Manufacturing
1-MIN READ

Indian Govt Restricts Import of Laptop And Computers to Push Local Manufacturing

Reuters

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 12:40 IST

New Delhi, India

India wants to bring an end to importing of PCs and push local production

India wants to bring an end to importing of PCs and push local production

India has restricted imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday, in a bid to push local manufacturing.

NEW DELHI:India has restricted imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday, in a bid to push local manufacturing.

"Their import would be allowed against a valid license for restricted imports," the notice said.

In April-June, electronics imports, which include laptops, tablets and personal computers, was $19.7 billion, up 6.25% year-on-year.

"The move's spirit is to push manufacturing to India. It's not a nudge, it's a push," said Ali Akhtar Jafri, former director general at electronics industry body Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology.

Dell , Acer, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Apple Inc, Lenovo < 0992.HK > and HP Inc are some of the key companies selling laptops in the Indian market and a substantial portion are imported from countries such as China.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
Tags:
  1. india pc market
  2. china imports
first published:August 03, 2023, 12:40 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 12:40 IST