Indian Govt Warns Android Users About Dangerous Malware: All Details

The Indian government has sent out an advisory that warns about the threat posed by malware called DogeRAT for millions of Android users in the country. The government note explains that the malware is capable of gaining access to your device to steal confidential information without needing your consent.

The warning also mentions that the malware is being circulated by the hackers through fake version of apps like ChatGPT, Opera Mini browser and even the YouTube premium version, which technically does not exist.

First spotted by CloudSEK’s TRIAD team, DogeRAT is an open-source Android malware that can steal important information such as banking passwords, and government IDs, and therefore leave victims vulnerable. It is targeting users across multiple sectors, including banking, e-commerce, and entertainment. These malicious apps are being sent through Telegram and other social media apps.

In addition to stealing data, DogeRAT can even give hackers remote access to devices — which further enables them to use the affected device for modifying files, viewing call records, and even taking photos using front and back cameras.

The government is also advising users to download apps from official sources like the Google Play Store, and not to install apps provided in the form of links through messaging apps. It also warns people from clicking on links in emails sent by unknown people.

We also recommend that users should always keep their device software up to date—as software updates often include security patches that address vulnerabilities that these malware exploit. And, finally, educate yourself about the dangers of online viruses and malware—and always be conscious about what you are clicking on and the sites you are visiting.

The government uses its security agency to share security advisories and warn the people. The CERT-In has a bulletin that gives details about various cyber threats, as millions are connected to the internet in the country, making them targets for hackers and phishing attempts.