Indian Govt Warns Google Chrome Users Of 'High-Risk' Vulnerabilities; Update NOW

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), which falls under the umbrella of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a ‘high-severity’ warning to Google Chrome desktop users—advising them to update their browsers as soon as possible to avoid hackers from executing arbitrary code and bypassing security measures.

How Do These Google Chrome Vulnerabilities Affect You?

CERT-In has noted that “multiple vulnerabilities” exist in the affected versions of Google Chrome, and that an attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to trick a victim into visiting a “specially crafted” website. This could be anything from a phishing site designed to steal your data to something even worse, like a malware virus.

Per CERT-In these vulnerabilities exist due to “Type Confusion in V8; Heap buffer overflow in Visuals; Out of bounds read and write in WebGL; Out of bounds memory access in ANGLE; Use after free in Blink Task Scheduling, Cast and WebRTC; Insufficient data validation in Extensions and Inappropriate implementation in Extensions.”

Here Are The Affected Google Chrome Versions; How To Update?

Google Chrome versions prior to 115.0.5790.170 for Linux and Mac

Google Chrome versions prior to 115.0.5790.170/.171 for Windows

CERT-In has said that all users should immediately update the Google Chrome browser, of which the fixes have been listed here.

To update Google Chrome browser:

Click on the three dots menu in the top left corner. Select ‘Help.’ Click ‘About Google Chrome.’ Now, Google Chrome will automatically check for and install updates. If your browser is up to date, you will see a message saying “Google Chrome is up to date.”

Complete List of Google Chrome ‘Vulnerabilities’ Highlighted By CERT-In

CVE-2023-4068

CVE-2023-4069

CVE-2023-4070

CVE-2023-4071

CVE-2023-4072

CVE-2023-4073

OVE-2023-4074

CVE-2023-4075

CVE-2023-4076

CVE-2023-4077

CVE-2023-4078