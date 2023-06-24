Indian Govt Warns iPhone And iPad Users Of High-Level Security Flaw, Urgent Update Needed

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a ‘high-level’ security warning for iPhone and iPad users in India—stating that several new vulnerabilities in iOS and iPadOS could allow hackers to take control of targeted devices.

These are the affected software versions:



iOS Versions before 16.5.1.

iPadOS versions before 16.5.1.

iOS versions before 15.7.7

iPadOS versions before 15.7.7

CERT-In has recommended that all iPhone and iPad users update to the most recent firmware from Apple in order to avoid being hacked or having their sensitive data stolen. Moreover, the organization notes that these vulnerabilities may have already been exploited.

How Does It Work?

It was seen that these ‘vulnerabilities’ or simply put, security loopholes are a part of Apple iOS and iPadOS due to “improper input validation in Kernel” as well as “improper checks or improper state management issues in Webkit.”

And, successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities may “allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code on the target system.”

How To Solve This Issue?

The security issue can be resolved by updating to iOS 15.7.7 or iPadOS 15.7.7. This update is available for the following devices: iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation). If you have an even older device, it is in your best interest to upgrade to a more recent model, or simply use it without connecting to the internet.

Alternatively, if you have a more recent device, you can update to iOS 16.5.1 or iPadOS 16.5.1. These versions are compatible with iPhone 8 and later, all models of iPad Pro, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.