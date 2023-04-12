CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Twitter LogoWhatsApp WebOnePlus Nord Buds 2Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5WhatsApp
Home » Tech » Indian Govt Warns Security Risk In Microsoft Edge Browser: Update Right Away
1-MIN READ

Indian Govt Warns Security Risk In Microsoft Edge Browser: Update Right Away

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 16:42 IST

Delhi, India

Edge browser is available on Windows, macOS and Android as well.

Edge browser is available on Windows, macOS and Android as well.

The new security issue affects the web browser with a certain version and we suggest you update it right away.

Microsoft Edge browser has a security issue that has been highlighted with a medium severity rating by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In this week. The security agency claims that the web browser from Microsoft has multiple security vulnerabilities that could allow an attacker to bypass the security of your device and give them access to the data stored on it.

The agency has also given the details of the issue and how it could affect the targeted devices. “These vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge due to improper validation and user-supplied data when processing files during download. An attacker can use this issue to coerce a user into opening a website designed to attack their device,” CERT-In mentions in its notes.

It also mentions that the security issue is affecting Edge browser version prior to 112.0.1722.34. So if you have versions higher than this one, you are protected by the latest Microsoft patch for the update.

No matter what is the security issue, attackers generally resort to phishing attempts to infect their devices, and these security loopholes have become the popular medium for them to attack. The best way to avoid falling prey for such attempts are:

- Never open emails from unknown senders

- Never download any attachments given in an email from unknown people

RELATED NEWS

- Never click on on any link given in the mail from unknown people

Microsoft has already issued a security bulletin for this issue, so we suggest you update the Edge browser on your PC and other devices right away.

We have seen previous security alerts from CERT-In for Apple, Windows and Android users, and now that Edge is slowly becoming popular thanks to the ChatGPT integration, it is likely that attackers see it as a viable option to access.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
S Aadeetya
S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More
Tags:
  1. microsoft edge
  2. windows 10
first published:April 12, 2023, 16:42 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 16:42 IST