Indian Govt Warns Users About New Ransomware That Steals Crucial Data
1-MIN READ

Indian Govt Warns Users About New Ransomware That Steals Crucial Data

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 16:35 IST

New Delhi, India

CERT-In has shared the warning about Akira

The security agency of the Indian government has warned about the threat posed by the ransomware called Akira.

The government has cautioned against a ransomware called “Akira" which steals important information and encrypts data which can lead to extortion.

CERT-In, the government’s technology arm which guards against cyber attacks, issued an advisory regarding “Akira", a computer malware targets Windows and Linux-based systems.

It said that it steals information and then encrypts data on their systems. Once this is done, the malware conducts double extortion, thus forcing the victim into paying the ransom amount.

“In case the victim does not pay, they release their victim’s data on their dark web blog,” the advisory noted.

CERT-In thus suggested that Internet users should use basic online hygiene and protection protocols to protect themselves from such attacks. It also recommended that users should maintain offline backups of critical data and keep them updated, to prevent its loss in case of an attack.

The technology arm also advised that users should follow a strong password policy.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
