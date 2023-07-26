Indian Space Tech Startup Pixxel Wins Grant From iDEX To Manufacture Satellites For Air Force

Indian space technology startup Pixxel has won a multi-crore grant from iDEX, which will allow it to manufacture miniaturized multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force. As a homegrown startup, Pixxel specializes in developing hyperspectral earth-imaging technology.

The grant from iDEX is part of its SPARK grants, and according to the startup, this grant will allow it to develop small satellites of up to 150 kilograms for Electro-Optical, Infrared, Synthetic Aperture Radar, and Hyper Spectral applications.

This development follows Pixxel’s recent $36 million Series B fundraising round led by Google, which took place just a month ago. According to a MoneyControl report, the startup has recently been working on developing hyperspectral imagery satellites for the Indian defense sector.

The startup has already built the world’s highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral imaging satellites in India, and speaking on the recent development, Awais Ahmed, CEO, Pixxel, said, “We are delighted to receive iDEX’s grant and utilize our expertise of building microsatellites in-house to manufacture satellites externally for the first time.” He added, “This recognition highlights Pixxel’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and innovation. We are grateful for the trust placed in us and excited to embark on this next phase of collaboration with the Indian government.”

For those uninitiated, SPARK grants are offered to startups selected through the iDEX (Prime) & DISC initiatives. These grants are intended to promote innovation by empowering Indian innovators and entrepreneurs.