India’s Digital Transformation Gains Momentum As Modi Completes Nine Eventful Years

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked nine years in office after first assuming power in May 2014, several policy initiatives undertaken by him have transformed India’s digital landscape. The initiatives include Digital India, DigiLocker, Digital Village, UPI and MyGov, among others.

The digitalisation drive has led to many new opportunities being created for both individuals and enterprises. The government has been working hard to transform India into a digitally-empowered society by providing 24×7 access to online services while driving digital inclusion to bridge the digital

divide.

AADHAR & DBT - Biggest Achievements

One of the biggest achievements in PM Modi’s digital initiatives is Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which has helped in reducing corruption by directly transferring cash to the bank accounts of poor beneficiaries.

DBT, however, would not have been possible without the implementation of the Aadhaar program, which has given a unique universal identity to every Indian resident. Government welfare schemes can now be availed more easily if people have an Aadhaar card.

Digital Empowerment and Transformation

In promoting inclusive development, the Digital India program has connected rural regions with technology-based infrastructure, providing secure online access to information services and enhancing digital literacy.

While the ITeS sector has been the primary beneficiary of the program’s

incredible success, rising internet penetration and e-commerce have triggered a growing demand for ITeS services, creating more jobs and contributing substantially to the economy.

SKILL INDIA - Key Role in Creating Competent Workforce

Initiatives such as Skill India and the Talent Acquisition Platform have played a key role in creating a competent workforce. The focus on technical and soft skills training has been yielding positive outcomes through elevated employment opportunities in the IT/ITeS segments.

Policy reforms and incentives to promote digitalisation have also been lending a helping hand in providing the nation with a competitive edge in the global digital economy.

Speaking on the enabling environment for digital initiatives, Srividya Kannan, the Founder and CEO of Avaali Solutions said, “Avaali Solutions has benefitted from the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), which provides collateral-free credit facilities to SMEs of up to Rs 2 crores without requiring a third-party guarantee. Avaali has also gained from other government incentives, including tax benefits under the Start-up India and Digital India programs. In turn, Avaali has embedded these benefits into its business by investing in R&D, enhancing digital capabilities and offering innovative solutions to clients.”

The ongoing Digital India program has given the ITeS segment ample growth opportunities. Avaali helps clients automate their procure-to-pay process, providing a cycle time reduction of up to 60%.

India’s Increasing Global Stature

India’s growing stature in the global landscape was highlighted recently by the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event in June 2023 when PM Modi and US President Joe Biden reviewed the rising tech collaboration between the two countries.

The deliberations focussed on the India-US Technology Partnership’s potential in propelling the deployment of an AI-powered inclusive economy for meeting the needs of their citizens as well as the world.

In establishing global tech collaborations, India’s advances in building Digital Public Infrastructure also found favourable mention. The surging demand for digital solutions is opening new avenues for innovation, especially in areas such as artificial intelligence. Digital adoption is also allowing businesses to expand their reach by venturing into global markets.

Data Privacy Concerns

As digital initiatives keep rising, cybersecurity and data privacy issues are raising concerns among many sections. While acknowledging the importance of digital programs in promoting inclusive development, there is a mounting clamour for creating a secure environment that protects sensitive data while letting businesses operate efficiently and effectively.

“Data privacy and cybersecurity should be managed via a multi-layered approach combining effective running of cyber risk management programs, systems security, programs for business resilience, employee training and compliance with relevant regulations and standards," said Srividya Kannan.

“Staying abreast of the latest threats and vulnerabilities and taking proactive steps to mitigate them is vital. This includes regular vulnerability assessments, security audits, penetration testing and network monitoring to pinpoint and prevent potential security breaches," he added.

The Avaali CEO further said he believes that prioritizing employee education and training is essential to digital security and data privacy. All these processes must follow industry best practices while complying with relevant regulations and standards, including IT Act, GDPR, HIPAA and PCI DSS.

Digital Bill Will Transform Regulatory Framework

The upcoming Digital India Bill has the potential to transform the nation’s regulatory framework while providing an ideal environment for the IT industry’s growth.

The Bill plans to create a comprehensive legal framework promoting digital infrastructure, enhancing e-governance, safeguarding cyberspace and driving digital literacy among the masses.

It will also enhance the ease of doing business, attracting national and international investments in India and boosting economic growth.

To achieve these objectives, the Bill will outline a comprehensive roadmap for integrating technology across various segments, such as healthcare, education and agriculture. This integration will boost efficiency, productivity and transparency while building a digitally-empowered India.

It will also result in smoother and more efficient digital transactions, more secure data protection and more job creation in the IT sector.

“Through the Digital India Bill, the country is poised to continue as the global IT industry leader, benefitting its economy, security and overall development, thanks to the overarching vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Srividya Kannan said.