India’s First Apple Store Is Opening Soon In Mumbai And This Is How It Looks

Apple has officially confirmed that it is opening its first retail store in India and will be called Apple BKC. Apple was in talks of opening its own retail store in India for quite some time and it’s finally happening.

Apple revealed the barricade of its first retail store in India at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai officially marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC.

The Apple BKC store is inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai. The creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for visitors. The creative for the store features a bright welcome to people passing by with the classic Apple greeting “Hello Mumbai”.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, Apple fans can download the new Apple BKC wallpaper and also check out a new playlist on Apple Music for the launch of its first store in India.

The Apple BKC store will be open to public in April itself and Apple reportedly has plans to open another retail store in New Delhi later.

Apple recently announced that it has set another all-time revenue record for the Indian market. “We set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year and so we feel very good about how we performed," said Apple CEO Tim Cook said in February.

Apple sold 2 million iPhones in India in the holiday quarter (Q4) of 2022, registering 18 per cent growth (quarter-on-quarter) for its flagship device.The India market share of iPhones reached 5.5% for 2022, an 11% growth (year-on-year).

“That’s despite the headwinds that we talked about. India is a hugely exciting market for us and a major focus. We broughtAthe online store there in 2020. We will soon bring Apple Retail there," he added. February.

Despite the pandemic, Apple has continued to grow in India. “That’s the reason why we are investing there by bringing retail there, bringing the online store there and putting out a significant amount of energy there. I’m very bullish on India," said Cook.

