India’s Laptop Import Restrictions Could Expand To Cameras And Printers

The Indian government could bring cameras and printers to its import restriction policy in the coming months. Earlier this month, the government announced import restrictions on laptops and tablets but new reports suggest that more items could be added to the list, posing further issues for manufacturers who get their products imported from other markets.

The report from ET quotes sources, who claim that the government is currently reviewing other high-value items that can be included in the policy. The decision to impose restrictions is primarily being done to encourage local manufacturing, but in the short term, the laptop makers are required to get a special license that allows them to continue their business in the current fashion.

Bringing camera and printer brands into the mix would put further pressure on the industry to buck its stance on manufacturing in India, but again, customers might face issues buying products till the imports don’t reduce dramatically.

After the decision was made to delay the policy, top consumer electronics companies like HP, Apple and Dell have urged the government to extend the November 1 deadline for the licenses required for PCs, laptops and tablets by at least an year. They explained that it will take time to configure and set up manufacturing/assembling units as per new guidelines.

In a meeting with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) officials on Tuesday, also attended by leading industry bodies the Manufacturing Association of IT Hardware (MAIT) and the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the tech companies conveyed to the government they need more time to set up manufacturing units in the country, according to sources.

According to reports, some 44 companies, including some leading global players, have submitted applications for incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) 2.0 scheme for hardware.