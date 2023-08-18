India's PC Market Shrinks For Fourth Consecutive Quarter: IDC Report

India’s traditional PC market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, faced challenges as it dispatched only 3.2 million units during the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), according to new report from International Data Corporation (IDC).

Despite growing by 5.9 per cent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), India’s PC market experienced a 15.3 percent decline year-over-year (YOY) in 2Q23 (Apr-Jun), as indicated by IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

As per IDC, during the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), all product categories witnessed a year-over-year (YoY) decline.

“The India consumer PC segment has started showing signs of recovery as market sentiment is improving. Despite a YoY double-digit decline, it clocked a strong double-digit QoQ growth. PC vendors successfully ran college campaigns and got good traction. ,” said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India.

According to the report, HP led the market in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), holding a share of 31.1 per cent. It showcased a strong performance in both the consumer and commercial segments. Lenovo secured the second spot with a 16.2 per cent share but experienced a 30.2 per cent YoY decline.

Dell Technologies followed in third place with a 15.3 per cent share. Acer Group claimed the fourth position, contributing an 11.4 per cent share. ASUS maintained the fifth rank with a 7.2 per cent share.

With strong offline channel expansion, the vendor continued to do well in the consumer segment as it came second behind HP and ahead of Lenovo with a share of 14.8 per cent, the report noted.

Also, the notebook category, a significant volume driver, saw an 18.5 per cent YoY decrease, while the desktop category, previously on a growth path, also declined by 7.0 per cent YoY. Both consumer and commercial segments experienced reductions, with consumer dropping by 17.0 per cent and commercial by 13.8 per cent YoY, the report said.

The education and government segments continued to drive the PC market while the enterprise segment continued to struggle. Government-driven education projects for a few states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu propelled the education segment, which grew by 43.7 per cent YoY.