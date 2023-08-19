CHANGE LANGUAGE
India's Tablet Market Grows 29% In Q2, 5G Units Up 7%: Report

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 12:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Leading brands in the Indian tablet market during Q2 2023 were Apple (25%), Samsung (25%), and Lenovo (23%).

Tablets priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 saw a remarkable 185% increase in Q2 2023. The overall tablet market is expected to have single-digit year-over-year growth in 2023.

A new report revealed that India’s tablet market grew by 29% in the second quarter of 2023, with 5G tablets showing a 7% yearly growth. Wi-Fi tablet shipments went up by 12% and accounted for 54% of the shipments. The premium tablet segment saw a significant 48% growth, but the overall tablet market declined by 22% in the same period.

Tablets have become useful for tasks like managing electronic health records, telemedicine, and patient monitoring. The shift to 5G is promising, transforming work, learning, and leisure experiences, according to Menka Kumari, an analyst at CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Leading brands in the Indian tablet market during Q2 2023 were Apple (25%), Samsung (25%), and Lenovo (23%). Xiaomi experienced a substantial 155% growth year-on-year. Tablets with 8-inch displays constituted 18% of shipments, while tablets with 10-inch and larger displays made up 73% of shipments.

Tablets priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 saw a remarkable 185% increase in Q2 2023. The overall tablet market is expected to have single-digit year-over-year growth in 2023.

With the upcoming festive season, there’s a predicted increase in tablet acquisitions. The fast 5G speed and low latency offer new opportunities for tablet gaming, including live multiplayer, augmented reality games, and cloud gaming services without network issues, Kumari added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
