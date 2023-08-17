Indus Battle Royale To Soon Enter Closed Beta Phase, New Trailer Released

Pune-based game developer SuperGaming has announced that its upcoming Indo-futuristic battle royale game, Indus, will be available in closed beta during the upcoming Indian festive season. The developer has also released a new trailer for the closed beta.

The developer notes that the Indus closed beta will include the battle royale mode, as well as features from previous Indus Community Playtests. However, to access the beta, you will need to obtain an Indus Closed Beta Key—which is expected to be in limited supply.

The new Indus Closed Beta trailer, presented in an ultrawide cinematic aspect ratio, features the voices of Olympic shooter Heena Sidhu and other popular content creators. It also gives gamers a taste of the weapons, avatars, and traversal they can expect in Indus when it launches. The trailer further showcases multiple locations and firefights on the island map of Virlok, as well as specific weapon animations.

Indus Battle Royale Closed Beta Keys

Users must pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store and join this Discord server to be eligible for a key to the closed beta launching this holiday season. The developer notes that gamers who join the Discord server will be notified when the keys are released.

“The Indus Closed Beta trailer is our attempt at showcasing the Indian Gaming Industry by involving aspirational real-life icons from culture, sports, and content creation as a part of it,” said Roby John, CEO and co-founder, SuperGaming.