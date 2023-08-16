Infinix GT 10 Pro: Affordable, Minimal Bloatware- CEO Anish Kapoor

Infinix GT 10 Pro: At a time when most Android brands are increasing prices of smartphones due to market dynamics, the Indian budget conscious smartphone buyers are left in a lurch. Anyone following the smartphone market in India would say that ‘Rs 25,000 is the new Rs 10,000’. But just because prices of decent budget phones have increased doesn’t mean people’s salaries have increased too. Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor claimed that 85% of the Indian smartphone market is still under Rs 25,000. While ‘good phones’ under Rs 25,000 are vanishing swiftly, the under Rs 10,000 market no longer excites neither brands nor consumers.

This is where Infinix, a brand under telcom major Transsion that also owns iTel and Tecno, is trying to make space for itself in the Indian market. For those unaware, China-based Transsion is the largest mobile manufacturer in Africa and in India Infinix and Tecno are already among the top 10 brands with market share of 3.5% and 3.8% respectively as per IDC Q2 2023 report.

WATCH VIDEO: Infinix GT 10 Pro With CEO Anish Kapoor: India’s New Budget Gaming Mobile

In the budget segment, Infinix has now taken a bold step and has announced its first gaming smartphone under Rs 20,000– Infinix GT 10 Pro. Not that just, it has already ‘improved’ on a major criticism– bloatware. CEO Anish Kapoor claimed that the new Infinix GT 10 Pro comes pre-loaded with 19 apps out of which 7 apps can be uninstalled. Apps like file manager, gallery, messages, calculator, clock, calendar and 6 other essential apps can’t be uninstalled, like with any other smartphone.

Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor in an interaction with Debashis Sarkar, Editor, News18 Tech said that his company’s purpose is to provide Indian consumers with value-for-money options. “Some consumers run after brands but whether such ‘branded gaming mobiles’ can offer the same value that we are providing with Infinix GT 10 Pro is doubtful. What we are trying to do is, while we are trying to create our own brand story, we want to offer a different experience to consumers,” he said.

Having said that, Infinix is clear that they will ultimately have to move into the premium segment as business grows to sustain the growth. “Our focus is to slowly venture into the premium segment and compete in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 price point. Going forward, the sub Rs 30,000 will be the 95% of the market,” he added.