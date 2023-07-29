Infinix GT 10 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch: All Details

Infinix recently announced its GT 10 Pro smartphone, which will be officially released on Thursday, August 3 next week. The company has now revealed more information about the device ahead of its launch. It is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is also expected to have a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications: What We Know

Infinix has revealed key details about the upcoming Infinix GT 10 Pro on its official website. The phone will be powered by the 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will have a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, as well as a peak brightness of 900 nits. To keep the phone cool during performance-intensive tasks, Infinix has also included a vapor chamber cooling system.

Moreover, the device also features a Z-Axis linear haptic motor for ‘4D-vibration.’ The brand claims that this will help gamers feel things like footsteps better.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro, like the Nothing phones, has a transparent back panel with customizable LED lights, which the company calls the “Transparent Photo Chromatic Rear Panel" and the “Adaptive LED Interface.”

Infinix GT 10 Pro Speculated Price in India, Offers

The official price of the Infinix GT 10 Pro will be announced on August 3rd, but it is expected to cost less than Rs 20,000. It will be available for pre-order on Flipkart, and as part of the launch, the company is also offering several deals, including a gift for the first 5,000 pre-orders and an additional Rs 2,000 off on select bank debit and credit cards.