Infinix GT 10 Pro Price In India Increased After Launch Offer: Here’s What You Pay

Infinix GT 10 Pro has seen a price increase in India, just a few weeks after it was launched in the market. The new GT series from the company focuses on unique aspects like design, performance and clean software. It has been available through an online platform in the market, and that’s where the new price has been listed. Infinix GT 10 Pro had a special introductory price, which now seems to have ended.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Price In India

Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in India for Rs 19,999 and with bank offers the price went down to Rs 17,999. But the new price hike of Rs 1,000 means that the Infinix GT 10 Pro is available in the market for Rs 20,999. The change is also reflected online but Infinix has yet to officially confirm the change. The phone comes in a single 8GB + 256GB variant.

Even at this price, you could say that Infinix GT 10 Pro has a lot to offer but you can’t call it a sub-Rs 20,000 phone now.

INFINIX GT 10 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

Infinix GT 10 Pro’s biggest highlight has to be the transparent back panel which carries an LED notification strip next to the camera module. The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the memory is expandable up to 8GB virtually. Infinix has a triple rear camera system that includes 108MP primary camera along with dual 2MP sensors. The front of the phone gets a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The company claims its Android 13-based XOS 13 version is devoid of any bloatware. And finally, the phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W charging speed. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC in tow.