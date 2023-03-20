Infinix GT 10 Pro Smartphone Could Bring 260W Charging Support: All Details

Infinix unveiled its new 260W fast charging tech recently and now reports suggest the company will offer this technology with the upcoming GT 10 Pro smartphone. Infinix has made a reputation of launching products with top-end features. Earlier, the company introduced its smartphone with 180W charging feature in the premium mid-range bracket.

Now, with 260W charging speed in its armoury the company is ready to refresh its lineup, and bring the GT 10 Pro with the technology. Infinix also demoed 110W wireless charging speed, which could also be part of the feature list of Infinix GT 10 Pro when it launches.

The company showcased its charging tech using a 4400mAh battery that uses the 260W charging adapter and gives you 100 percent battery in around 8 minutes. The report suggests Infinix will offer a 5000mAh battery on the GT 10 Pro so we are eager to see how much time does the bigger unit take to fully charge.

Other features of the GT 10 Pro mentioned include a 120Hz AMOLED display, and the phone is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Infinix is expected to continue using a 200MP primary camera with OIS for improved stability in low light and videos. We already have Realme offering the GT performance series in various markets, and the same report hints that Infinix is likely to ditch the Zero series and replace it with the new GT series which could debut with the GT 10 phones in the coming months.

Infinix has shown that it can match with the big boys but the company needs to work on its software strategy and try to put more resources in so that the user experience of the platform is fluid and doesn’t dither them from trying it again.

