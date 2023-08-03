Infinix GT 10 Pro With LED Panel And 45W Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Infinix has launched its much-awaited Infinix GT 10 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, which brings a new set of features to the sub Rs 20,000 segment. The company is known for making affordable phones, so for them to compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus Nord will be an interesting watch. The GT series is positioned as a gaming device, and the GT 10 Pro looks to give consumers a different choice in the market. It has a high refresh rate display, a reliable 5G chipset and a fast-charging battery.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Price In India

Infinix GT 10 Pro has launched in India at Rs 19,999 but thanks to some bank discounts you can pick it up for Rs 17,999. The company is also giving a Pro Gaming Kit with the phone for the first 5,000 customers.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications

Infinix GT 10 Pro’s biggest highlight has to be the transparent back panel which carries an LED notification strip next to the camera module. The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the memory is expandable up to 8GB virtually. Infinix has offered a primary 108MP camera at the back, paired with dual 2MP sensors. The front of the phone gets a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The company claims its Android 13-based XOS 13 version is devoid of any bloatware. And finally, the phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W charging speed. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC in tow.