Infinix Hot 30 5G Launched In India With 50MP Camera: Check Price, Specifications Here

Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 30 5G, expanding its lineup of 5G-enabled smartphones in the Indian market. The latest entry-level smartphone is the successor to the Infinix Hot 20 5G from last year and features a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 50-megapixel camera sensor. It is going to be available for sale in India through Flipkart from next week onwards.

Infinix Hot 30 5G Price In India

The Infinix Hot 30 5G has been released at a price of Rs 12,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 13,499. The phone will be available in two colorways—including Aurora Blue and Knight Black—on Flipkart starting July 18.

Infinix Hot 30 5G Specifications

As mentioned previously, the Infinix Hot 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, which is paired with either 8GB or 4GB of RAM—depending on the variant you choose. It comes with XOS 13, which is based on Android 13.

The phone has a large 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a punch-hole cutout for the 8-megapixel front-facing camera. For the main optics, the phone gets a 50-megapixel main camera, and a secondary sensor on the back.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast wired charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and is IP53 dust and water resistant.

And, the Infinix Hot 30 5G—unlike some of its competitors—has a dual stereo speaker configuration.