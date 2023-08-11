Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Set For August End: What To Expect

Infinix Zero 30 5G Launch: The Chinese smartphone brand Infinix has officially confirmed that it will launch a new 5G affordable smartphone — Infinix Zero 30 5G — in India by the End of August 2023. The brand has revealed some key details of the upcoming device.

According to the company, the Infinix Zero 30 5G smartphone will come with a 60-degree curved 10-bit Amoled display, and gorilla glass 5 protection on the front and back. The teaser image of the phone shared by the brand shows a rectangular camera module with triple cameras along with an LED flash.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options — Gold and Blue. The main specifications of the device have not been revealed. As per Gizmochina, the Google Play Console listing of the smartphone revealed a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel display resolution.

The same certification as well as the Geekbench database mention that the upcoming offering will be powered by a MediaTek MT6891Z/CZA SoC which corresponds to the Dimensity 1100. The Infinix Zero 30 5G is expected to come with 8GB RAM and run on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Meanwhile, the company recently launched its much-awaited Infinix GT 10 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with a transparent back panel that carries an LED notification strip next to the camera module. The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the memory is expandable up to 8GB virtually. Infinix has offered a primary 108MP camera at the back, paired with dual 2MP sensors. The front of the phone gets a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W charging speed. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC in tow.