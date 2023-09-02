Infinix Zero 30 5G With 50MP Front Camera Launched In India: Price & Specs

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix has launched a new affordable smartphone - Zero 30 5G in India, which comes with some good features including a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, 108MP triple camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and a 5000mAh battery with 68W PD 3.0 SuperCharger.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G smartphone is available in 256GB+12GB and 256GB+8GB storage variants, priced at Rs 22,999 and 21,999 respectively. The smartphone comes in Rome Green, and Golden Hour colour options. The device is available to pre-order from e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The company has also announced launch offers. Interested buyers can get a Rs 2000 instant bank discount with Axis Bank cards and EMI. The brand is also offering 6 months no no-cost EMI on all bank Credit and Debit cards.

“The integration of the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 6nm Processor empowers the Zero 30 5G to deliver seamless multitasking, outstanding photography and videography, and impressive device performance, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix said in a statement.

Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications

The Infinix Zero 30 5G comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ 10-bit 3D Curved AMOLED display, 950nits peak brightness, a resolution of 1080*2400, and a 144Hz refresh rate. With 7.9 mm thickness, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 6nm Processor with an Antutu score of 700K+. It operates on Android 13 with XOS 13 and is free from excessive pre-installed apps. The company has guaranteed one major OS update and two years of security updates for the phone.

For optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth camera. For video calls and selfies, the device has a 50MP front camera with 4K 60fps video recording. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging that can charge up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.