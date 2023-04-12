Instagram Brings New Features To Its Creator Marketplace: Check All Details Here

The Meta-owned popular photo and video-sharing social networking platform Instagram has announced new features for its creator marketplace, which will make it easier for brands to work with creators.

“Today, we’re announcing new ways to discover and reach Instagram creators by expanding access to brand agencies and testing integrations with top creator marketing platforms," Instagram said in a blog post.

The company is extending access to the marketplace via Application Programming Interface (API), enabling brands to discover and continue working with creators on third-party marketing platforms. Brand agencies will also have access to the marketplace.

The new API features include ‘Prioritised DMs’ and ‘Project Briefs’, which will allow brands to easily reach creators and publish project briefs straight from third-party platforms.

- Prioritized DMs: Creators prefer communicating via DM; brands will now be able to easily reach creators in a priority inbox on the creator marketplace - without ever leaving their preferred creator marketing platform.

- Project Briefs: Brands can now publish structured project briefs to the creator marketplace straight from a third party, benefitting from Instagram’s matchmaking capabilities to discover the right creators for project partnerships.

Instagram is testing these APIs with leading marketing partners including Aspire, Captiv8 and CreatorIQ. This expansion will enable brand agencies to manage creator discovery and collaborations on behalf of their clients. They can find the best talent, track conversations, work with creators effectively, and monitor progress.

The company is testing this access with a small cohort of partners, including Influential, WPromote, Rickhouse Media, Power Digital, Dentsu, OMG and Brkfst. With this expansion, brand agencies will be able to find the best talent for their brand clients, track creator conversations with a dedicated folder, and work with creators effectively and see progress, Instagram said.

According to TechCrunch, Instagram’s take on its marketplace for creators is similar to TikTok’s Creator Marketplace, which is the video app’s in-house influencer marketing platform.

