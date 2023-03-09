Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users: Check Latest Updates Here

Instagram, a popular photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by Meta, was down for thousands of users around the world on Wednesday.

More than 27,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage graph on Downdetector showed a spike in reports around 7: 00 am. While over 50 per cent of the reported outage were regarding server connection, 20 per cent were about login issues.

Instagram hasn’t yet officially commented on this outage, but reports of problems are becoming increasingly common on Twitter.

Affected users said that when they attempt to open Instagram, the platform is crashing. People are unable to login as well.

As Instagram goes down in several parts of the world, people took to Twitter to share hilarious memes.

“Me wondering if it’s my phone not work or just Instagram being down again . #instagramdown," a user wrote on Twitter.

“Everyone coming back to Twitter after finding out Instagram is down." another tweet reads.

“Thanks Twitter for confirming it’s not me just being banned again #instagramdown," a user wrote on Twitter.

